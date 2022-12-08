Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.79) to €3.50 ($3.68) in a report on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.00 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($4.00) to €3.60 ($3.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.21) to €3.90 ($4.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

KKPNY opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

