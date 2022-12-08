Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 315,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,654,599 shares.The stock last traded at $13.96 and had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($40.00) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($19.79) to €10.90 ($11.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($17.26) to €16.10 ($16.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

