Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 315,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,654,599 shares.The stock last traded at $13.96 and had previously closed at $14.20.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($40.00) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($19.79) to €10.90 ($11.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($17.26) to €16.10 ($16.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 2.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
