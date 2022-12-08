Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.88-$1.00 EPS.
KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.
Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.26. 11,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,307. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 120,714 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
