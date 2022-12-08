Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.88-$1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.26. 11,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,307. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 120,714 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.