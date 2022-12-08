La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1815 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NYSE:LZB opened at $24.18 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LZB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

