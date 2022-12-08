Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.13 and a beta of -0.17.
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
