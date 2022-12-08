Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target Cut to €93.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €95.00 ($100.00) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($102.11) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($102.11) to €86.00 ($90.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.14.

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,717. Legrand has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

