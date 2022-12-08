Leslie Ann Beyer Sells 3,000 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NGS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 272,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Further Reading

