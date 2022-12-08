Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 6.2%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 258,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,512,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LI shares. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.81.
Li Auto Stock Up 5.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -482.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
