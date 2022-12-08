Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 6.2%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 258,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,512,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LI shares. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -482.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li Auto Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 167.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 106.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 410.0% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,441,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,232 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 152.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 115.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,356,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,177 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.