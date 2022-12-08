Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.78. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,593 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,684,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 223,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,036 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

