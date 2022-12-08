Lido Staked ETH Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,244.04 or 0.07220982 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.34 billion and approximately $10.73 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,789,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,787,623.00895677 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,207.98715602 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $9,409,327.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

