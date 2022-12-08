Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,724 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Linde worth $162,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

LIN traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,755. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.91. The company has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

