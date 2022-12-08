LINK (LN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $138.50 Million

LINK (LN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, LINK has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.18 or 0.00134548 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $138.50 million and $1.01 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LINK

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

