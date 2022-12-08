Liquity Market Capitalization Reaches $54.31 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. Liquity has a total market cap of $54.31 million and approximately $420,789.11 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Liquity

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,387,173 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

