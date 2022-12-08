LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Down 1%

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 214,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,123,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

LiveXLive Media Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

