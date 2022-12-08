Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 66,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,915,376. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,521 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

