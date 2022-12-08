Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.35 on Thursday, reaching $351.77. 26,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

