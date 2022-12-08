Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,688 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,474 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,357 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $728,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.53.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,935. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

