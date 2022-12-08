Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $149.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,953. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.62.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

