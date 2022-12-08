Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $14.25 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $371.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.62.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

