Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $14.25 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Price Performance
NYSE:LLY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $371.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.
Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.62.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Further Reading
