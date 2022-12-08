Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,194,000 after buying an additional 1,849,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.3 %

BSX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.22. 118,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,843. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

