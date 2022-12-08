Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $171.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,650. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.18. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $119.44 and a 1 year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

