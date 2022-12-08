Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 4,700 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,567,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 695.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 210,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 246,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $70.86. 591,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,629,368. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

