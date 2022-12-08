Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,587 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,633 shares of company stock worth $31,923,616. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 43,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,025. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

