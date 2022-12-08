Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 6,200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.06. 30,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,341. The firm has a market cap of $184.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

