Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Cummins by 10.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Insider Activity

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.56. 4,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

