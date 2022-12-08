Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.38

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$125.38 and last traded at C$124.80, with a volume of 454912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$122.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on L. National Bankshares increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.44.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$40.43 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.11.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total value of C$883,789.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,533 shares in the company, valued at C$1,086,837.31. In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$1,635,537.00. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total transaction of C$883,789.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,086,837.31.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.