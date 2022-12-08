Locus Chain Price Hits $0.0359 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $57.27 million and $991,870.54 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

