Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.65-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.38 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

LOW stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.21.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.