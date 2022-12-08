Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded up $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $374.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.52. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $427.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.08.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 47.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 38.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 45.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 111.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

