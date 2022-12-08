Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.87-$9.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94 billion-$7.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.96 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.30 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.6 %

LULU stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,848. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.08. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $427.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $410.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $17,727,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 728,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,752,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after buying an additional 38,967 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,730,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after buying an additional 25,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

