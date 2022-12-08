Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Holdings Trimmed by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,843 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies accounts for 4.4% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC owned 0.12% of Lumen Technologies worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 133,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 64,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 65,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 59,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,396,304. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

