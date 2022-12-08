Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut Lyft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Northcoast Research cut Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.41.
Lyft Trading Down 0.9 %
LYFT opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Lyft has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
