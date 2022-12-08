Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut Lyft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Northcoast Research cut Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 0.9 %

LYFT opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Lyft has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

About Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Lyft by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Lyft by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.