Maiar DEX (MEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56.60

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $246.28 million and $56.60 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010606 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00047889 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020814 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00241411 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003572 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $139,473.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

