Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.17.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.50. The company had a trading volume of 288,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,972. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.89. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$18.85 and a 12-month high of C$32.60.

Insider Transactions at Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Huffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.10, for a total transaction of C$502,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,841,637.20. In other news, Senior Officer Ian Vincent Henry sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$619,443.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,243.21. Also, Senior Officer Randall Huffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.10, for a total transaction of C$502,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,841,637.20.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

