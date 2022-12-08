Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Acquired by Pavadi Capital LLC

Pavadi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares during the period. Maravai LifeSciences accounts for about 4.1% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

MRVI opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

