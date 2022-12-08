Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $160.34. 11,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,801. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.