Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.38-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Masimo also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.22 EPS.

Masimo Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $139.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $299.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.43.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Masimo by 46.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 98.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

