Mask Network (MASK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $118.38 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $243.06 million and approximately $118.38 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00020707 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

