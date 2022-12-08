Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

MTDR opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after acquiring an additional 884,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

