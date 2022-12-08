Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is Patient Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Mattel comprises about 4.6% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mattel worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Mattel by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Mattel Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.