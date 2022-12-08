Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,530 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies makes up about 2.7% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Maxar Technologies worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

MAXR opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Maxar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.