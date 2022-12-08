MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 48,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 301,078 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $12.09.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Compass Point started coverage on MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $696.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.25.
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
