MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 48,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 301,078 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $12.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Compass Point started coverage on MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $696.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

