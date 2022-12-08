Medtronic plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

Medtronic has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.79. 213,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,231,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 50.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 38.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 46,308 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 27.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 15.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

