Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Shares Up 0%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.14 and last traded at $66.48. 17,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 34,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

