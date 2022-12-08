Metadium (META) Price Down 7% This Week

Metadium (META) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Metadium coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $40.65 million and approximately $696,437.93 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metadium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.