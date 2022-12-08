Metahero Price Up 0% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.71 million and $105,429.88 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

