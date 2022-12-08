Metal Price Down 4.3% This Week (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Metal has a market capitalization of $48.45 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00004294 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

