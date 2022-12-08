Metawar (METAWAR) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Metawar has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $171.62 million and $8.17 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00090967 USD and is up 13.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

