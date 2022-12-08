Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $9,615,257.60 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,461.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,295.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,255.33. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $2,418,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 35.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

