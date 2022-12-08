M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 181 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 181 ($2.21) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded M&G from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 195 ($2.38) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on M&G in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&G from GBX 255 ($3.11) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.59.

M&G Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MGPUF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

